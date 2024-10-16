Short Interest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Declines By 10.6%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 35,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,641. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.