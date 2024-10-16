Short Interest in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Drops By 14.8%

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSPO. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $816,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 252,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 534,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

HSPO stock remained flat at $11.20 during trading on Wednesday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,220. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

