Short Interest in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Decreases By 9.7%

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 33,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,439. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

