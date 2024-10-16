Short Interest in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Increases By 6.3%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Intrepid Potash Price Performance
NYSE IPI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 47,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,927. The company has a market cap of $323.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.88 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
