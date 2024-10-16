Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Rises By 5.5%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. 21,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,710. The firm has a market cap of $909.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

