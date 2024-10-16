Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Rises By 9.1%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSMD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. 599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,894. The firm has a market cap of $388.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

