Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Rises By 9.1%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JSMD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. 599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,894. The firm has a market cap of $388.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $74.09.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
