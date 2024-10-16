Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Decreases By 17.4%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of HPS opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.6% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,947,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

