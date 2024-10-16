Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Decreases By 17.4%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of HPS opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $17.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Salesforce: Have You Seen The Latest Price Target Upgrade?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Surges Almost 1,500%
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.