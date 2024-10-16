Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Drops By 10.5%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 690,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.4 %

LANC stock opened at $180.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $452.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In related news, Director Elliot K. Fullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,362. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $113,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

