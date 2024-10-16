Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Declines By 14.7%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
JRS stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.36.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.