Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Declines By 14.7%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JRS stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

