Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Declines By 14.7%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

JRS stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

