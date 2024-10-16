SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 102444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SILV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $3,653,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,510,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,622 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,768.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 429,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.