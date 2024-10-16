Simon’s Cat (CAT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $175.53 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.65 or 0.00252997 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,206,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,206,250 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,206,249.632 with 6,749,955,206,249.632 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002959 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $33,536,940.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

