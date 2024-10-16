Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SMSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,547. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

