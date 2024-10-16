Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Increases Dividend to GBX 30.20 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.20 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,743.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,708.42. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,829 ($23.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,277.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 317 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,778 ($23.22) per share, with a total value of £5,636.26 ($7,359.96). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.16) price target on the stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

