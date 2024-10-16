Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SLS
Solaris Resources Trading Down 0.6 %
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.