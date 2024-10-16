Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Shares of SLS stock opened at C$3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$520.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.10. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.97.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

