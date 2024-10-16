Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the quarter. Solventum accounts for about 1.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.15% of Solventum worth $17,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

