SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.92. Approximately 4,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 25,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19.

Get SonicShares Global Shipping ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Company Profile

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.