SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. SoundThinking makes up about 4.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 4.58% of SoundThinking worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 23.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundThinking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.15. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $80,286.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,316.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $88,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,754.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $80,286.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,316.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,327 shares of company stock worth $199,955. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

