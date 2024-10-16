SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPYG opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

