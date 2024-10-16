SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 302322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPYD. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,723.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $126,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

