SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

