SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 108,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 80,030 shares.The stock last traded at $161.53 and had previously closed at $160.27.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

