Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and traded as low as $22.28. Spin Master shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 7,121 shares trading hands.

Spin Master Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

