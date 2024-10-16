Stage Harbor Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,786 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,126,000 after acquiring an additional 475,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $200.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

