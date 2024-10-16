State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $108.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 20.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $212,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of State Street by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

