Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steelcase in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steelcase

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,234.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,234.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,033.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,248 in the last three months. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 34,941.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Steelcase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.