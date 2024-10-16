Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

