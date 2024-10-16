Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 989 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after buying an additional 536,730 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $338.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average of $177.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

