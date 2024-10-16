Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 16th (ACET, AMPS, BWFG, DKNG, EA, GRPN, IPCO, JBHT, LEVI, ML)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 16th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. ATB Capital currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $435.00 price target on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.