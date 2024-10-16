Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 16th (ACET, AMPS, BWFG, DKNG, EA, GRPN, IPCO, JBHT, LEVI, ML)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 16th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. ATB Capital currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $435.00 price target on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

