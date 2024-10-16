StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

