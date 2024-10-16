StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.2 %

VSTO stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2,197.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 185,181 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $2,711,000. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.