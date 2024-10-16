StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.