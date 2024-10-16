StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tupperware Brands stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Tupperware Brands worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

