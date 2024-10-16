Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to Hold at BNP Paribas

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEOAY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.