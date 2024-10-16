Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.13 and traded as low as C$26.54. Strathcona Resources shares last traded at C$26.69, with a volume of 77,258 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.25.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of C$992.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$978.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 2.8494405 earnings per share for the current year.

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Navjeet Dhillon bought 3,455 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Navjeet Dhillon bought 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.75 per share, with a total value of C$109,696.25. Also, Senior Officer Scott Seipert purchased 5,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. Corporate insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.