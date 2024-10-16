Strong Market Cap Achieves $279,995.18 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Strong has a market cap of $279,995.18 and approximately $14,285.96 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

Buying and Selling Strong

