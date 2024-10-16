Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 1,959 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.32. The stock had a trading volume of 117,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,673. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.48. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.55.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

