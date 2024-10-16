Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 359 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Shares of BAH traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $163.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.34. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

