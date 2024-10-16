Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 393 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.37. 60,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

