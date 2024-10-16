Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $512,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after buying an additional 29,778 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.22. 1,140,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,750. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $395.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

