Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $6.10 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 201.3% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $135.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,804. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,896 shares of company stock worth $74,027,852 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

