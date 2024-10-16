Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Makes New $102.20 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 925,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after acquiring an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $109.61. 65,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

