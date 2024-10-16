Sunpointe LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sunpointe LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,566.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABT traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.11. 988,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $91.25 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

