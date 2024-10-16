Sunpointe LLC Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sunpointe LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,392,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 230,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.