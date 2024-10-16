Sunpointe LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,493,000 after buying an additional 2,404,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,415,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 378.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,493,000 after buying an additional 948,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. 2,459,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,003,758. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.