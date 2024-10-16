Sunpointe LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sunpointe LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $377.95. 80,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

