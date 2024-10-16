Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Down 17.3% – Time to Sell?

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 218,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,598,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Trading Down 11.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and export of medical products for use in laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive surgery in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

