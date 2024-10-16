Susquehanna Raises Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $0.60

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $0.50 to $0.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STEM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.72.

STEM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 2,602,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,351. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Stem by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78,940 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 5,770.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 4,330.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 491,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 480,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

