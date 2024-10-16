Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,414 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $125,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.67.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $369.49 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.05 and its 200 day moving average is $388.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

