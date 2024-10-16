Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.14 and last traded at $36.67. Approximately 321,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,830,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SG. Bank of America raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $67,712,398.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712,398.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $335,201.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 379,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,061 shares of company stock worth $15,071,720 over the last 90 days. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

