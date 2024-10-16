Swipe (SXP) Price Up 13.3% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $159.65 million and approximately $12.96 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 620,521,098 coins and its circulating supply is 620,519,129 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

